Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 10th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy week on the fields in our area. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, we head to Milton last Friday, the Jackets hosted Oxbow. The Olympians would come out on top thanks to huge plays from their offense. Chase Lund rolling out from about his own 15 yard line, he was able to drop this one in on a dime to William Isley, and Isley turned on the afterburners from there. 85 yards on the house call! Oxbow a pleasant surprise this season, they win that game 31-18 to get back to .500 on the season at 3-3.

At number two, UVM men’s soccer from Saturday, and the Cats just keep on rolling. Already up 1-0 on Bryant in the first half, Daniel Pacella got fancy. He stopped on a dime and watched the defender slide on by...then Pacella delivered a dart to a diving Matt Black, who got his head on it and guided it home! Take another look, precision passing. Vermont won it 4-0, they’ve won 8 in a row ahead of a Tuesday afternoon date with UMass.

But at number one, we head down 22-A to Fair Haven, where the Slaters football team has picked up some momentum of late. A tight contest with North Country Friday night, but Joe Buxton was slinging it. Best pass and catch came on a fourth down near the Falcon goal line. Buxton said get off me to the would be tackler, tossed it over a pair of defenders, and Carson Babbie reached out to make the grab. Check out the double toe tap just to be sure...that’s a catch on Sundays! Slaters took that won 14-12, their second straight dub. Buxton and Babbie combine for the top play in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

