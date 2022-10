SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - United Airlines is holding a hiring event this week.

People interested in working with the airline can attend a job fair this Thursday the 13th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Burlington Airport.

United said they looking to fill 25 ramp positions and that they’ll train the right people, with no prior experience needed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.