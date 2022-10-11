VEC to propose rate hike

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Electric Cooperative customers could be in for a rate hike.

The co-op says it is seeing dramatic increases in power supply costs, mainly due to the war in Ukraine and rising costs for equipment, fuel, and borrowing. Now, they’re requesting a rate increase of 10 to 15% percent next year.

They’re filing the proposal in mid-November and plan for the increase to go into effect on January 1st.

