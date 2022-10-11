Vermont Department of Health encourages WIC sign-ups

WIC (Women Infants and Children)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters in need are being encouraged to sign up for the WIC Program during national enrollment week.

WIC stands for women, infants, and children.

The program provides federal grants to states so low and moderate-income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum people along with infants and children can get access to health and nutrition.

The Department of Health says more than 1,100 Vermonters are served through WIC.

Congress recently continued WIC’s increased fruit and vegetable benefit.

To learn more about the program and to apply, visit the Heath Vermont website. Families can start their application to WIC online, by texting VTWIC to 855-11, or by calling their local WIC office.

