Vermont murder-for-hire case suspect pleads not guilty

The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a...
The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a murder-for-hire conspiracy has pleaded not guilty to a new charge. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a murder-for-hire conspiracy has pleaded not guilty to a new charge.

Jerry Banks appeared by video conference Tuesday in Vermont U.S. District Court where he entered the plea to a new indictment charging him with murder for hire that led to the 2018 death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, and a charge of kidnapping.

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old Banks was part of a conspiracy that began when Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI to report he’d been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with another one of the conspirators who is also facing charges in the case.

