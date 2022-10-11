Vermont murder-for-hire case suspect pleads not guilty
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a murder-for-hire conspiracy has pleaded not guilty to a new charge.
Jerry Banks appeared by video conference Tuesday in Vermont U.S. District Court where he entered the plea to a new indictment charging him with murder for hire that led to the 2018 death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, and a charge of kidnapping.
Prosecutors say the 35-year-old Banks was part of a conspiracy that began when Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI to report he’d been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with another one of the conspirators who is also facing charges in the case.
Related Stories:
Cops: Fake 911 call helped unravel Vermont murder-for-hire
Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont
2nd Nevada suspect pleads not guilty in 2018 murder-for-hire of Danville man
Nevada man pleads guilty in Vt. murder-for-hire scheme
Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire due to change plea
Widow in alleged murder-for-hire case sues suspect
Feds seek to hold suspect in 2018 murder of Vermont man
Man denies kidnapping charge in alleged murder-for-hire plot
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
2nd suspect charged in murder scheme of Danville man
Kidnapping arrest in connection with Vermont murder mystery
Investigation remains under wraps for Danville man found shot dead
FBI assisting state police in Barnet murder case
Death certificate: Victim found in snowbank was fatally shot in spot
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)