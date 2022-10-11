Vermont student shares front-line stories from Florida hurricane response

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida two weeks ago, Zach Rounds was among the many volunteers from around the country that answered the call for help.

The St. Michael’s College student from Brattleboro is also an advanced EMT and assisted in some of the hardest-hit areas around Fort Myers by providing medical treatment and distributing food and supplies.

Darren Perron spoke with Rounds about what drove him to respond and what he observed.

