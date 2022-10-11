WCAX Morning Show accepting pet costume competition submissions

Get ready for Halloween with Channel 3 This Morning!
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Dress up your pet for Halloween and email the morning show a picture for a chance to win a WCAX Swag Bag!

We are doing costume contests over the month of October and starting this week with your pets.

Email any pet photos to montgomery@wcax.com, we are only accepting photos through Wednesday, the winner is chosen by the morning team this Friday!

