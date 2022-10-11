Wildlife Watch: Deer season preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Nick Fortin about how the rest of the season is taking shape in the wake of new regulation changes last year.

Click here for 2022 deer seasons and regulations.

