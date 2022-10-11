Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll enjoy another nice day on Wednesday before some big changes head our way for the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday. After morning temperatures starting out in the 40s, we’ll see a nice warm up on the way by the afternoon hours, and highs by the end of the day in the mid to upper 60s. The wind will begin to pick up by late in the day and continue with some gusty winds on Thursday.

It will be windy and warm on Thursday as clouds thicken up ahead of our next weather system. Rain will begin to arrive by late in the day from west to east, and high temperatures still managing the mid to upper 60s. Rain will fall heavy at times on Thursday night and into the start of Friday. We will likely see some heavy downpours with rainfall totals reaching an inch to up to two and a half inches by early Friday with some minor flooding possible.

Skies will gradually clear out on Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. The weekend is shaping up nice with dry skies and partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds and rain look to return by the start of the workweek. We’ll see showers on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Latest News

