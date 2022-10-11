BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a frosty and in some cases, foggy start, we’ll have a gorgeous day with high pressure giving us lots of sunshine. It will be warmer than Monday, with highs in the low 60s. Morning sun on Wednesday will give way to increasing clouds. It will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Enjoy that fall foliage, because Thursday is looking windy, unfortunately.

A cold front will approach the region Thursday. The morning will be dry, but it will become windy. Models differ, but gusts to 40 mph isn’t out of the question, and that will blow some of the foliage off the trees. Rain will move in during the afternoon, and become heavy at times overnight into Friday morning. Flooding isn’t expected at this point, but stay tuned for the latest updates. The rain will exit the region midday Friday, giving way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon.

The weekend is looking pretty good, with partly sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be near 60 degrees, with lows in the 30s. Sunday is looking a little cooler now, though still fair. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be cooler yet, along with the chance for showers.

