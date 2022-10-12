Bethlehem works to restore historic train station

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - Community members in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, are working to bring a historic train station back to life.

In a patch of woods adjacent to a golf course, Maplewood Station used to be a bustling with daily trains from New York and Boston. Bethlehem, a vacation hotspot in the White Mountains, was the place to be for city slickers in the 19th century.

“The history goes back to the 1800s, late 1800s, when people started coming up to Bethlehem because it was a good place to go in the summer,” said Bruce Caplain, a local selectman and member of the Maplewood Station Restoration Committee. He says daily trains from Boston and Grand Central Station used to drop off vacationers. There were actually three stations in town, making it easily accessible. “Maplewood Station was built as part of that project back in the 1880s.”

But with the advent of cars came the decline of rail. In 1925, the trains stopped. And in 1926, Maplewood Station was abandoned. “It was empty for almost 100 years before we started the project,” Caplain said. He says the committee was formed in 2020 with the goal of revitalizing the dilapidated train station back to it’s original glory. “They’re just neat old buildings, they’re just beautiful buildings.”

Caplain lives in the building that was the sister station to Maplewood -- the Bethlehem Depot. The town used to be teaming with these ornate buildings, but the numbers have dwindled over the years, which is why Caplain and other community members want to preserve Maplewood. “We had an architect come in and measure everything precisely -- everything from the trim boards to the shingles, everything outside, and then all the rooms and everything inside.”

The Maplewood Station, which was located on private land, was torn down last year due to rot, leaving a gap in its place. Now, the committee has architectural renderings and is beginning to find contractors to do the work. Once they get a price -- which they estimate will be around $1 million -- they’ll start applying for grants. What they lack, though, is a spot for the new building, or a set use for it. “If it’s near the trails, then cyclists or snowmobilers can use it as a warming hut, or warming house,” Caplain said.

He says it will hopefully be located on Bethlehem’s Main Street and that an optimistic completion date would be sometime in 2024. And whether it’s used as town meeting space or retail space, Caplain expects it’ll draw quite a crowd.

