Building a Workforce: Vt. trying to bolster ranks of home construction workforce

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As a shortage of workers hampers the construction of new homes, Vermont companies are working overtime to find more employees who didn’t initially choose a career in the building trades.

Vermont has a housing crisis but lacks the construction workforce to build them. The Vermont Department of Labor estimates that the state requires 5,000 new carpenters to meet demand in the next 10 years, or an additional 500 each year. And that’s just carpenters. Vermont needs more electricians, plumbers, roofers, heating and ventilation specialists, and masons, too.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Ann Wallace Allen about her reporting for the newspaper’s Locked Out series on Vermont’s housing crisis.

