Burlington beach reopens 2 weeks after chemical spill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Beach reopened Wednesday morning after a chemical spill two weeks ago forced it to close.

Burlington Public Works says initial test results showed a higher-than-acceptable level of styrene after a contractor working on a storm pipe spilled the chemical into a stream that flows into Lake Champlain at Leddy Beach.

Now, Public Works says the results show nondetectable levels of styrene in points closest to Lake Champlain, so the beach was reopened.

They will leave up signage by the stream pool to further allow any remaining styrene to dissipate.

Related Stories:

Burlington beach still closed following chemical spill

City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach

Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.