Burlington beach reopens 2 weeks after chemical spill

Burlington's Leddy Beach reopened Wednesday morning after a chemical spill two weeks ago forced...
Burlington's Leddy Beach reopened Wednesday morning after a chemical spill two weeks ago forced it to close. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Beach reopened Wednesday morning after a chemical spill two weeks ago forced it to close.

Burlington Public Works says initial test results showed a higher-than-acceptable level of styrene after a contractor working on a storm pipe spilled the chemical into a stream that flows into Lake Champlain at Leddy Beach.

Now, Public Works says the results show nondetectable levels of styrene in points closest to Lake Champlain, so the beach was reopened.

They will leave up signage by the stream pool to further allow any remaining styrene to dissipate.

Related Stories:

Burlington beach still closed following chemical spill

City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach

Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Darren Perron and Miss Vermont USA Kelsey Golonka
YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say

Latest News

File photo
Burlington mayor to showcase new homeless pod community
x
Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked
Vermont lieutenant governor candidates David Zuckerman and Joe Benning
WATCH LIVE: Candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor to debate on WCAX tonight
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage