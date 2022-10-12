Burlington mayor to showcase new homeless pod community

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty pods are going up on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End.

The prefab pods were originally supposed to open in July, but that was delayed because the city had a hard time finding a contractor to manage the site.

The tour, which includes members of the media, comes after weeks of requests for updates on the project.

Katharine Huntley will have more on the visit on the Channel 3 News starting at 4.

