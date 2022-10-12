Burlington mayor to showcase new homeless pod community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty pods are going up on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End.

The prefab pods were originally supposed to open in July, but that was delayed because the city had a hard time finding a contractor to manage the site.

The tour, which includes members of the media, comes after weeks of requests for updates on the project.

Katharine Huntley will have more on the visit on the Channel 3 News starting at 4.

Related Stories:

Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pod community

Work continues on Burlington pod shelter despite lack of operator

Weinberger: Agreement ‘very close’ on pod shelter operator

Burlington homeless pod project underway

Development review board signs off on homeless pod project

Zoning amendment could make finding spot for Burlington ‘pod’ community easier

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.