Claremont celebrates opening of airport terminal

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - The city of Claremont, New Hampshire, is celebrating its newly renovated airport.

State and local leaders cut a red ribbon Wednesday in front of the Claremont Municipal Airport’s new terminal. It’s one of several improvements made at the general aviation airport over the last couple of years. Others include a new apron and reconstructed runways.

Airport manager Bryan Burr says the facility is vital for economic activity in the area. “The airport does supply an opportunity for businesses to fly in and fly out. We do have a number of manufacturing facilities around us and big businesses that do have corporate headquarters outside of Claremont,” he said.

Officials say they’ve invested a total of $6.8 million in the facility over the last several years. About 90% of those funds come from the Federal Aviation Administration.

