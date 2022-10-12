Connecticut man pleads guilty in NY human smuggling case

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Federal authorities say a Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to charges of alien smuggling and child porn in a northern New York case.

It happened in April 2021 in the town of Burke, New York. Officials say Jose Angel Portillo-Lopez, 72, assisted in the smuggling of four Vietnamese nationals from Canada across the U.S. border for profit. They also say he admitted to having videos of child porn on his cellphone.

He faces a mandatory term of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced in February in Utica.

