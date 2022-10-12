Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman

This undated booking photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows...
This undated booking photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows Taylor Rene Parker. Parker, accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own, went on trial for capital murder, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.(Bi-State Detention Center via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.

The appeal came Wednesday as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby.

The jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.

Parker’s attorneys hope to persuade the Bowie County jury to spare Parker’s life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road

Latest News

Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
The Sunrise in Fletcher Wednesday.
Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South...
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
Diana and Monroe
Memphis police investigates string of robberies in Midtown