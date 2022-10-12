Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind

The Sunrise in Fletcher Wednesday.
The Sunrise in Fletcher Wednesday.(Courtesy: Joan Sweet)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting.

Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered for leaf peepers -- and locals alike -- in the Mad River Valley.

“Everyone loves Vermont at this time of the year. You have to look up and look at the tree line. I took several pictures myself,” said John Bisacccia from Williston.

But a storm set to sweep through the region Thursday could blow your chances of enjoying the views in certain parts of the state. “It’s a little disappointing as far as the foliage but if the weather passes through, they’ll still be plenty of good weather for to do sportsmen activities coming up,” Bisaccia said.

Experts predict that anywhere that is at or near peak -- the Northeast Kingdom and southern and south central Vermont -- will have a big leaf drop from strong wind gusts and rain. Other areas in Chittenden County should be ok.

“I just don’t have enough time to explore in my mind. And I just wish it would be at least like six months,” said Pamela Sagris, a visitor from New Hampshire. “I just wanted to explore Vermont and see what it has to offer. And let me tell you, I’ve been very, very, very pleased. It’s been beautiful.”

And they’re all trying to make the most of the nice weather and views while they can. “Taking advantage of late-season fishing in this still very pleasant weather,” Bisaccia said.

But both visitors and locals can agree on one thing -- it’s a short season to savor.

