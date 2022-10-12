Five people arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics drug bust

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) -

Police say they issued a search warrant at a home on Sandalwood Way, finding 1,398 bags of fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl, ready to be packaged, and six grams of crack cocaine totaling $3,765.

Police took the homeowners, 54-year-old Gerald Rabideau and 31-year-old Stephanie LaFountain into custody. They both face Criminal Nuisance 1st (Class E Felony).

Police also arrested 24-year-old Jordan Phipps, 24-year-old Kanei Teal, and 25-year-old Kemo Teal, all residents of Connecticut.

Police say all three of them were arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, Intent to Sell (Class B Felony). Phipps and Kemo

Teal were also charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class E Felony).

