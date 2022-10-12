Four teenagers arrested in Barre City shooting
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection to a shooting Barre City last month.
Barre City Police say the shooting happened on Brook Street on September 5th damaging a home and a parked car. Nobody was hurt.
Tuesday, Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old from Barre, 19-year-old from Essex, and two 17-year-olds from Barre and Roxbury.
They are facing a slew of charges -- including reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief -- and are due in court next month.
Police do not release the names of youthful offenders.
Related Stories:
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.