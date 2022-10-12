Four teenagers arrested in Barre City shooting

Police arrested four suspects in connection to a shooting in Barre City.
Police arrested four suspects in connection to a shooting in Barre City.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection to a shooting Barre City last month.

Barre City Police say the shooting happened on Brook Street on September 5th damaging a home and a parked car. Nobody was hurt.

Tuesday, Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old from Barre, 19-year-old from Essex, and two 17-year-olds from Barre and Roxbury.

They are facing a slew of charges -- including reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief -- and are due in court next month.

Police do not release the names of youthful offenders.

