Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England

MONTREAL (AP) - A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

HQI US Holding LLC’s $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and its dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower operation in New England.

Hydro-Quebec has a long relationship with New England, providing hydropower to the region since the 1980s.

Great River Hydro has about 100 workers, all of whom will be retained.

The Hydro-Quebec subsidiary and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. last year jointly purchased two hydroelectric generating stations in New York state for about $318 million.

