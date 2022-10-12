New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the state will give $13 million in grants to...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the state will give $13 million in grants to abortion providers.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York is giving abortion providers more than $13 million in grants.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York, made the announcement Wednesday, saying the money will go to 50 new abortion providers in the Empire State that operate more than 120 clinics.

Hochul said her office set up a $25 million fund for abortion providers shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned, to be ready for women coming to New York from out of state.

The first $10 million went out in July.

