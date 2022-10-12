Plattsburgh Common Councilors plucking away at livestock ordinance

Plattsburgh, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Common Councilors are plucking away at changing the city’s livestock ordinance. Next week, they’ll vote on whether to allow residents to keep backyard chickens.

The new ordinance would permit up to six hens in a coop, no larger than 144-square feet. The coop also needs to be secure from dogs and other predators.

Some have raised concerns about noises and smells, but the drafted ordinance does not specifically address them.

The request for backyard chickens was brought to the city by Abby Meuser-Herr and her family.

“I think just expanding urban agriculture or having gardens and backyard hens isn’t just a skill for families but a bigger systemic change that we can kind of bring that sustainability and resiliency to cities,” she said.

The ordinance does not allow for roosters. So far, there’s been very little opposition to the proposal.

