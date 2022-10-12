Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.

A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.

South Burlington police say with the help of state police, they arrested a man who was the subject of an out-of-state warrant.

South Burlington police are working with the Chittenden County state’s attorney on filing a fugitive from justice case.

They say there is no danger to the public.

