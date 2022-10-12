Senator Sanders visits Vermont high schools for town hall

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -Senator Bernie Sanders will be hosting town halls with high school kids.

Today’s meetings are with students at Rutland High School and Mount Anthony Union High School.

The goal of the town halls is to answer questions and address issues that matter most to teenagers.

Sanders says it’s more important than ever to listen to young people and that he knows Vermont students have ideas about how the country can move forward.

“If we are to address the myriad crises facing our communities, we must listen to and work with the next generation. I know our Vermont students have ideas about how we can move forward as a country and I very much look forward to these discussions,” said Sen. Sanders.

Sanders will also spend time at the Dodge House, the Bennington Veterans Outreach Center, and the Vermont Veterans’ Home today.

