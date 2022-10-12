Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial

FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16, 2012. Hill stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions. A federal grand jury in April 2021 indicted Hill, saying he violated the civil rights of four people in his custody. Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions.

Now it will be up to a jury to decide whether Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill violated the men’s civil rights.

Prosecutors say putting the seven men in restraint chairs was unnecessary, was improperly used as punishment, and caused pain and bodily injury.

Hill and his lawyers have said his prosecution is politically motivated and that he’s done nothing wrong.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Darren Perron and Miss Vermont USA Kelsey Golonka
YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
Perky Planet focuses on hiring those with disabilities
Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio...
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
The question of whether to allow chickens in the city of Plattsburgh is ruffling some feathers....
Plattsburgh Common Councilors plucking away at livestock ordinance
Chickens
Plattsburgh Common Councilors plucking away at livestock ordinance
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger