Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Spooky stories are coming to Waterbury this weekend. Bridgeside Books is holding “Spooky Tales” on Saturday.

The event will feature stories from eight local authors, all written for the event. Those will be performed by local actors.

The bookstore tells us the stories range from grave-digging zombies inspired by true events to werewolves inspired by grief and loss, and even a group of kids exploring a tunnel in search of a monster.

They put out a call for submissions earlier this year and say Vermont authors delivered.

It was inspired by a similar event in Vermont held in the winter.

“I wanted to take that same sort of community storytelling idea but set it in the spooky and the scary because there still is that desire to really draw close to people when you’re scared. So we felt it would work well with both the storytelling element that’s vital to Bridgeside and books, as well as the community we’re trying to foster,” said Jenna Danyew of Bridgeside Books.

“Spooky Tales” is ideal for older children and adults.

It costs $12 to get in and you should probably buy tickets ahead of time since the event is half full already. You can get those online or at Bridgeside Books on 29 Stowe Street in Waterbury. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 and curtain time is 7 p.m.

