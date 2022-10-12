Target, Best Buy will close once again on Thanksgiving

Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on...
Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on Thanksgiving Day.(WMTV)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retailers such as Target and Best Buy are joining other big box stores in closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Target is continuing its new Thanksgiving tradition of closing its stores during the holiday. Target started closing its locations nationwide on Thanksgiving Day amid the pandemic in 2020. Company CEO Brian Cornell informed all team members that stores would remain closed on Thanksgiving moving forward.

The retailer shared that it has reinvented its approach to the holiday selling season by spreading savings over several weeks versus a condensed timeframe.

“We’ve found new ways to help guests get holiday deals earlier than ever in the season, and we do an exceptional job meeting the demand during the peak weeks when so many of our guests turn out to shop,” Cornell said.

Best Buy will begin extending its hours on Oct. 30 and offer Thanksgiving deals online, but it will also close all its stores for the holiday.

According to The Associated Press, Thanksgiving has historically not been a big sales day overall because stores usually opened their doors around 5 p.m. However, it’s been a big online sales day.

Best Buy said its team is hiring thousands of seasonal employees for its stores and distribution centers for the holiday shopping season.

On Tuesday, Kohl’s announced it would be closing its doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
LQ
Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops
LQ
New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics
Spooky stories are coming to Waterbury this weekend. Bridgeside Books is holding "Spooky Tales"...
Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend
Q
Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend