Vermont Department of Agriculture offers grant for “specialty crops”

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermonters who specialize in crops like fruits and honey are getting access to grant money.

Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said the money is part of the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

It benefits producers of goods like fruit, vegetables, honey, maple, and wine.

Tebbetts says the grant for Vermont is more than $290,000 and is for eight projects across the state.

The goal is to support creators of specialty crops to improve production practices and increase revenue. The program has invested over $4M since its launch in 2006.

