WATCH LIVE: Candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor to debate on WCAX tonight
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The candidates for lieutenant governor will debate on WCAX Wednesday night, as part of our continuing series of political debates as we near the mid-term election this November.
Democrat David Zuckerman and Republican Joe Benning will take the stage at 7 p.m.
When the debate begins, you can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.
There are more debates to come.
DEBATE SCHEDULE:
- 10/6 Gubernatorial debate
- 10/12 Lt. gov. debate
- 10/18 Congressional debate
- 10/26 Senate debate
The debates all start at 7 p.m. and last an hour.
Our 6 p.m. broadcast will only be half an hour on those nights.
