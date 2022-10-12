WATCH LIVE: Candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor to debate on WCAX tonight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The candidates for lieutenant governor will debate on WCAX Wednesday night, as part of our continuing series of political debates as we near the mid-term election this November.

Democrat David Zuckerman and Republican Joe Benning will take the stage at 7 p.m.

When the debate begins, you can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

There are more debates to come.

DEBATE SCHEDULE:

10/6 Gubernatorial debate

10/12 Lt. gov. debate

10/18 Congressional debate

10/26 Senate debate

The debates all start at 7 p.m. and last an hour.

Our 6 p.m. broadcast will only be half an hour on those nights.

