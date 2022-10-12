Water-use advisory lifted after lamprey control measures finish

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSABLE, N.Y. (WCAX) -A water-use advisory for Little Ausable, N.Y., has been lifted.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued an advisory for the Little Ausable in the towns of Peru and Ausable last month.

That’s because crews were doing a treatment to control the sea lamprey in Lake Champlain.

Sea Lamprey are pests that can kill as many as 40 lb of fish during their lifetime.

During the lampricide treatment, the water couldn’t be used for drinking, fishing, swimming, irrigation, or livestock watering.

Now, crews say the water-use advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Darren Perron and Miss Vermont USA Kelsey Golonka
YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say

Latest News

File Photo
Senator Sanders visits Vermont high schools for town hall
File Photo
Vermont Department of Agriculture offers grant for “specialty crops”
The question of whether to allow chickens in the city of Plattsburgh is ruffling some feathers....
Plattsburgh Common Councilors plucking away at livestock ordinance
Chickens
Plattsburgh Common Councilors plucking away at livestock ordinance