Water-use advisory lifted after lamprey control measures finish

AUSABLE, N.Y. (WCAX) -A water-use advisory for Little Ausable, N.Y., has been lifted.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued an advisory for the Little Ausable in the towns of Peru and Ausable last month.

That’s because crews were doing a treatment to control the sea lamprey in Lake Champlain.

Sea Lamprey are pests that can kill as many as 40 lb of fish during their lifetime.

During the lampricide treatment, the water couldn’t be used for drinking, fishing, swimming, irrigation, or livestock watering.

Now, crews say the water-use advisory is lifted.

