Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be the last quiet day before active weather moves in. Morning sun will give way to increasing clouds today. It will be breezy and mild, with highs in the 60s, and some spots hitting 70 degrees. Enjoy that fall foliage, as some will be blown off the trees tomorrow.

A strong cold front will bring an active Thursday and Thursday night. It will be windy during the day, with gusts from the south up to 45 mph. This will cause some leaves to blow off the trees, and may clog storm drains when the heavy rain arrives. The rain will move into the region during the afternoon, and quickly become heavy at times during the evening. The heavy rain will continue overnight into Friday morning, then come to an end around midday. Rainfall amounts of 2 or more inches is possible, and isolated flash flooding isn’t out of the question. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this system.

The weekend is looking much quieter, with a pleasant day Saturday. Now Sunday looks iffy, with the chance for showers, but any showers will be relatively light. Unsettled weather will continue into next week, with temperatures getting quite chilly. There will be scattered showers Monday and Tuesday, with possibly some mountain snow showers by Tuesday.

Afternoon Weather Webcast