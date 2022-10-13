3 officers shot in Bristol, authorities say

Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.
Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut State Police say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer-involved shooting.

State Police say three officers have been shot.

There was no comment on the seriousness of their injuries.

Lifestar also confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police arrested a suspected fugitive on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a...
4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting
After months of delays, Burlington's $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking...
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

Latest News

FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election
FILE - The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled...
Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico’s south Gulf coast