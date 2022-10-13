7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a drug raid in Bennington netted seven people, including a suspect connected to two recent shootings in the area.

Bennington Police say Wednesday’s search took place at the Main Street apartment of Peter Aleksonis, 55. They say officers forced their way into the apartment through the front door while the occupants inside attempted to flee out the rear door. Inside, police say they found three guns, cash, and 7,200 bags of heroin, marijuana, prescription tablets, and crack cocaine.

Police say they found three guns, cash, and 7,200 bags of heroin, marijuana, prescription tablets, and crack cocaine. (Photo provided)

A total of seven people, including Aleksonis, were taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking. Among them was Miguel Perez-Agramonte, 18, of Springfield, Massachusetts, a suspect connected to two recent shootings on Barber and Main Streets in Bennington. He is being held without bail.

Police say it’s the third time they’ve conducted a search warrant at the apartment for narcotics trafficking.

Others arrested included Brian Dillard, 36, of Bennington; Gabriel Lebron, 32, of Florence, Mass.; and Christian Y. Torres-Santiago, 20, of Springfield, Mass.

