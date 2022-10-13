Boys golf state champions crowned at Orleans Country Club

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - After the girls high school golfers wrapped up their season on Tuesday, the boys got their shot to compete for state titles on Thursday.

In Division 1, there was a solid showing from a pair of Essex Hornets. Derin Suren and Parker Martisus both posted 5-over 77s. That was good enough for a third place tie on the individual side, as the Hornets finished 4th as a team behind South Burlington

Bryce Bortnick of CVU was great as well. He’d finish 4-over with a 76 to earn runner up honors and pace CVU to a second place finish

But D1 turned out to be a sweep for the Burr and Burton Bulldogs. Nick O’Donnell was just one shot better than Bortnick - shooting a 75 - to claim individual medalist honors. That finish, combined with top 10 finishes from Angus Bellingham and Noah Rourke, along with a strong day from Benny Ario, was enough as BBA edged CVU by 4 shots and hand the Dogs a second straight D1 crown.

“I never really thought I’d get to win individuals for golf, because I’ve never really been in the running, but this is the last year I had the opportunity to do it and it feels pretty great to get it done,” O’Donnell said.

Meanwhile in Division 2, it was a very tightly-packed field. Matthew Serafin of Mill River finished as the state runner up. He shot a 7-over 79, just a couple shots off the pace.

Right behind him in third was Joseph Barwood of Hartford, shooting an 8-over 80 to get him on the podium. Barwood was a key factor in the Hurricanes team total of 63-over.

But it wasn’t quite enough for Hartford to take home the team title, as the Politano brothers again led the way for Otter Valley. Thomas’ 84 was enough for a 4th place tie, while younger brother Lucas took home individual medalist honors with his 5-over 77. The Otters just edged out Hartford by 2 points to take back-to-back team crowns.

“I mean yeah, it means a lot for both of us. We’re teammates and we’re friends,” Lucas said. “We both play a lot together and we’re just super excited for both of us. We were definitely pretty nervous, we were anxious to see what Jackson was doing, our fifth guy coming in and he clutched up a little bit so yeah, super excited.”

