Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is suing PCB manufacturer Monsanto for contamination that shut down their high school two years ago.

The district will seek money from the company -- now owned by Bayer -- for the closure of BHS, the temporary relocation to the former Macy’s, and the cost of building a new school.

PCBs are toxic industrial chemicals, now banned, that were used in a number of construction materials, including many Vermont schools that were built or renovated before 1980.

Burlington voters will weigh in November on a $165-million school construction bond measure. The district hopes a successful ruling in the lawsuit will take some of the financial stress off taxpayers. “As we look to build a new high school and technical center because of the PCB contamination found in our former high school that required our shutdown, we promised taxpayers that we will aggressively seek compensation from the corporation that caused this problem,” said BSD Superintendent Tom Flanagan.

The district expects the lawsuit to be filed in the next 60 days. The move comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed against Monsanto last week by two former educators who believe their medical issues are the result of PCB exposure. New Hampshire earlier this year reached a $25 million settlement with the company over what the state says was widespread PCB pollution.

