Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is suing PCB manufacturer Monsanto for contamination that shut down their high school two years ago.

The district will seek money from the company -- now owned by Bayer -- for the closure of BHS, the temporary relocation to the former Macy’s, and the cost of building a new school.

PCBs are toxic industrial chemicals, now banned, that were used in a number of construction materials, including many Vermont schools that were built or renovated before 1980.

Burlington voters will weigh in November on a $165-million school construction bond measure. The district hopes a successful ruling in the lawsuit will take some of the financial stress off taxpayers. “As we look to build a new high school and technical center because of the PCB contamination found in our former high school that required our shutdown, we promised taxpayers that we will aggressively seek compensation from the corporation that caused this problem,” said BSD Superintendent Tom Flanagan.

The district expects the lawsuit to be filed in the next 60 days. The move comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed against Monsanto last week by two former educators who believe their medical issues are the result of PCB exposure. New Hampshire earlier this year reached a $25 million settlement with the company over what the state says was widespread PCB pollution.

Related Stories:

Burlington educators sue, claim PCB contamination at high school made them sick

Vermont school PCB testing program off to rocky start

As bond vote approaches, Burlington officials seek supplemental funds for high school

New Hampshire reaches $25M deal with Monsanto over PCBs

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police arrested a suspected fugitive on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
After months of delays, Burlington's $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking...
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a...
4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

Latest News

x
Defense presents its case in trial of accused cleaver killer
xx
Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
x
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder