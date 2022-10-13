The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Attorneys for Aita Gurung are laying out the case for an insanity defense in the Burlington man’s murder trial.

Thursday, the defense called Gurung’s former psychiatrist to the stand. He testified that Gurung had periods of depression, was hearing things and claimed to be haunted by a ghost.

The prosecution tried to poke holes in that, saying Gurung was a heavy drinker and domestic abuser leading up to the cleaver attack in 2017 that left his wife dead and his mother-in-law injured.

While the defense has the expert, the burden is also on them to prove it, says former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan. Nolan says to prove insanity, they must show Gurung did not understand the criminality of the murder.

Watch the video to see more of our Darren Perron’s conversation with Christina Nolan.

