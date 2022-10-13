The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Attorneys for Aita Gurung are laying out the case for an insanity defense in the Burlington man’s murder trial.

Thursday, the defense called Gurung’s former psychiatrist to the stand. He testified that Gurung had periods of depression, was hearing things and claimed to be haunted by a ghost.

The prosecution tried to poke holes in that, saying Gurung was a heavy drinker and domestic abuser leading up to the cleaver attack in 2017 that left his wife dead and his mother-in-law injured.

While the defense has the expert, the burden is also on them to prove it, says former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan. Nolan says to prove insanity, they must show Gurung did not understand the criminality of the murder.

Watch the video to see more of our Darren Perron’s conversation with Christina Nolan.

Related Stories:

Medical experts testify on mental illness in trial of alleged cleaver killer

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Jury selected in trial of accused cleaver killer

Jury draw starts in trial of accused meat cleaver killer

Judge denies new psych evaluation for alleged cleaver killer

Attorney general points to translator trouble in case of accused cleaver killer

Meat cleaver murder suspect found competent to stand trial

Attorney general gets new hearing in case of accused cleaver killer

Hospitalization ordered for accused cleaver killer

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Alleged cleaver killer found not competent to stand trial

Cleaver attack suspect to use insanity defense

Attorney general reinstating murder charges against suspect in deadly cleaver attack

Judge orders new mental health screening for alleged cleaver attacker

Does deadly cleaver attack suspect belong in jail or mental hospital?

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.