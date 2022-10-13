Exhibit documents US-Canda border area sought by asylum seekers

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada.

Roxham Road is the primary route for asylum seekers in the area. Data shows nearly 90% of the 60,000 people entering Canada for asylum used that stretch of road. And now the new exhibit, “Roxham Road,” shows the realities of what that area looks and sounds like.

Elisa Borden spoke with photographer Bill McDowell and sound designer Jennifer Karson, who collaborated on the exhibit.

McDowell’s photos are being exhibited at UVM’s Williams Hall Colburn Gallery Thought November 4. There is a sister exhibition, “Roxham Road to North Elba” that is opening at Burlington City Arts next Friday.

