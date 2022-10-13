Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard

CORNWALL, Vt. (WCAX) - A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. The price of grain and fuel is pinching many organic farmers out of the industry and they are worried it will only get worse.

“That’s the plight of the organic farm right now,” said Ramsay Mellish, the co-owner of Standard Milk LLC and Cutting Hill Beef in Cornwall.

He says this isn’t a new problem. The cost to farm has been steadily rising over the last few years, but recent inflation has exacerbated what were already thin business margins. “The organic milk pricing structure does not reflect that inflation, and it never has,” he said.

Mellish says that unlike conventional dairy pricing, organic doesn’t flex as fast when input costs rise. He says he’s been told that companies selling his product don’t want to pass the higher prices over to consumers. But Mellish says some cost rise has to happen to help producers. “If they don’t pass all of this price inflation off to the consumer, we can’t operate, and right now they are not willing to do that.”

“This is a pivotal moment where we have to do everything we can to keep these farmers in business,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. The most recent data from the USDA has a gallon of organic milk up about 6.5% from last year but the cost of feed is up between 35 and 50%. Tebbetts says the bottom line is that farmers need support. “We’ll be looking at all avenues and multiple strategies to stabilize the dairy industry right now.”

In the short term, the Organic Dairy Task Force is discussing relief funding, convincing consumers to buy locally, and new promotions from retailers. In the long term, regional processing and local grain production are the goals. Tebbets says it’s a national issue that will require collaboration. “We’ve got an immediate problem we are trying to address that look for solutions and then look at some of the long-term strategies that can help once we get through this particular crisis,” he said.

For Mellish, until a solution is reached, his livelihood is on the line. “I think it is a matter of cutting costs wherever possible and trying to run a real lean business,” he said.

