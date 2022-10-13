Massachusetts man arrested for drug trafficking after high-speed chase

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) -A man from Springfield, Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Vermont.

And police said he didn’t come quietly.

The Windom County Sheriff’s office says a deputy stopped a car speeding on I-91 in Westminster, Vermont on September 29th.

As the deputy got out of his cruiser, 27-year-old Bill Japakih is accused of taking off and driving dangerously through Bellows Falls.

Police say a tire deflation device was set up and that the car finally stopped on an I-91 access road.

Japakih then reportedly ran off into the woods before being arrested.

Police got a search warrant for his backpack, which they say had nearly one kilogram of cocaine and about 2,400 bags of suspected fentanyl. He faces charges including trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, transportation into the state, and resisting arrest.

