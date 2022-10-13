Meet three of Governor Scott’s new appointees

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Three key appointments were just announced in the Scott Administration.

According to the governor, Dr. Harry Chen will serve as the Interim Commissioner of the Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Human Services. Dr. Chen served as the medical advisor to the State’s response to COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic.

Sean Brown will serve as the chief operating officer of the Agency of Administration. Brown has been the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families since June 2020. He will assume his new role at the end of the year.

And Daniel Batsie will serve as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. Batsie is currently the director of the Vermont Department of Health’s Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Injury Prevention. He will assume his new role on November 7th.

