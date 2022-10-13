Meet three of Governor Scott’s new appointees

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Three key appointments were just announced in the Scott Administration.

According to the governor, Dr. Harry Chen will serve as the Interim Commissioner of the Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Human Services. Dr. Chen served as the medical advisor to the State’s response to COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic.

Sean Brown will serve as the chief operating officer of the Agency of Administration. Brown has been the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families since June 2020. He will assume his new role at the end of the year.

And Daniel Batsie will serve as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. Batsie is currently the director of the Vermont Department of Health’s Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Injury Prevention. He will assume his new role on November 7th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police arrested a suspected fugitive on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
After months of delays, Burlington's $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking...
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a...
4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

Latest News

Aita Gurung
WATCH LIVE: Defense presents its case in trial of accused cleaver killer
File Photo
Massachusetts man arrested for drug trafficking after high-speed chase
File Photo
Man wanted in N.H. and U.T. arrested in South Burlington
Vermont lieutenant governor candidates Joe Benning and David Zuckerman
Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post