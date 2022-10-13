Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder

Michael Louise
Michael Louise(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they have arrested a suspect in a 30-year-old double-murder.

Police say Michael Louise, 79, was arrested at his home in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday morning.

Investigators say Louise killed his in-laws, George and Catherine Peacock of Danby, Vermont, in 1989.

George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, were found stabbed to death in their home on Route 7 by a neighbor. There were no signs of forced entry.

Louise, who was married to one of the Peacocks’ daughters, was identified as a suspect about two weeks later, but no charges were filed because police only had circumstantial evidence tying him to the crime.

The case went cold until May 2020, when police confirmed a DNA match to a spot of George Peacock’s blood found inside Louise’s car back in 1989.

Louise faces two charges of second-degree murder.

Louise is in a New York jail awaiting extradition proceedings.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police arrested a suspected fugitive on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
After months of delays, Burlington's $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking...
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a...
4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

Latest News

Aita Gurung
Defense presents its case in trial of accused cleaver killer
Bennington Police say Wednesday's raid took place at an apartment on Main Street .
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
The first season of upgrading the Burrows Trail wraps up this week.
Popular Vt. hiking trail has new look after summer renovations
New York State Police recovered the body of a missing man from the Ausable River on Wednesday.
Police recover body in Ausable River