Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they have arrested a suspect in a 30-year-old double-murder.

Police say Michael Louise, 79, was arrested at his home in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday morning.

Investigators say Louise killed his in-laws, George and Catherine Peacock of Danby, Vermont, in 1989.

George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, were found stabbed to death in their home on Route 7 by a neighbor. There were no signs of forced entry.

Louise, who was married to one of the Peacocks’ daughters, was identified as a suspect about two weeks later, but no charges were filed because police only had circumstantial evidence tying him to the crime.

The case went cold until May 2020, when police confirmed a DNA match to a spot of George Peacock’s blood found inside Louise’s car back in 1989.

Louise faces two charges of second-degree murder.

Louise is in a New York jail awaiting extradition proceedings.

