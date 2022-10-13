Police recover body in Au Sable River

WILMINGTON, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police recover a body in the Au Sable River Wednesday.

Rescue crews identified the body as 68-year-old George Thevis of Atlanta, Georgia. They say Thevis fell into the water on September 29th, and went missing, near the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington.

Police say Thevis lost his balance and fell about 25 feet and went underwater.

Thevis’ body was sent to this hospital. The autopsy is scheduled for a later date.

Police say there were no signs of foul-play.

