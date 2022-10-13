Senator Mark MacDonald suffers a ‘mild’ stroke

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Mark MacDonald, a democrat who represents Orange County, had a mild stroke Sunday.

The 79-year-old’s family issued a statement saying he is “in good spirits” and expects to make a “speedy recovery.” He is currently receiving medical attention at the UVM Medical Center.

The family’s statement goes on to say MacDonald will undergo physical therapy and then resume his campaign for election.

