UVM men’s soccer rises to #12 nationally

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A break in conference play on Tuesday didn’t seem to phase UVM men’s soccer. The Catamounts struck early again in their fifth consecutive clean sheet victory.

They have not lost since the month of August, and they’ve scored at least two goals in every game since September 2nd. All that is good enough for them to rise all the way to number 12 in the national polls.

Seven players have multiple goals this season, including three players with at least four. But the roots of this team making this run go back about four years, when Rob Dow and his staff began putting a roster together. Of course, this team has its stars and goal scorers, but Dow and his guys all recognize the importance of everyone wearing the UVM jersey, including - and especially - the training group.

“The training group consists of guys that play 30 minutes or less per game,” Dow said. “If that group is coming out, day or two days after a game and they’re setting the tone of a training session, we know we have guys that are itching to get onto the field and keep our high-minutes guys on their toes.”

“That’s been a theme ever since I’ve been here, especially this year, we have a lot of depth on the team. Sometimes our hardest games will be against our training group, I think our training group can beat a lot of teams we play in the regular season,” senior defender Noah Egan said. “Having that and guys on the sidelines pushing the starting guys, you never feel like you’re comfortable or can take a day off. That’s a huge part of our culture.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.