WATCH LIVE: Defense presents its case in trial of accused cleaver killer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The defense is expected to present its case Thursday morning in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung.

Court proceedings are expected to get underway around 9 a.m. When they begin, you can watch live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Gurung is accused of using a meat cleaver to kill his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, in Burlington five years ago.

The state claims Gurung was a domestic abuser who drank too much and knew what he was doing on the day of the murder. This week, jurors heard emotional testimony from witnesses including Gurung’s mother-in-law, who he is accused of attempting to kill that same day, and police officers who were first at the scene.

The defense contends Gurung was insane at the time of the murder and can’t be held accountable for the crime. Thursday, the defense will present its case, including expert psychiatric testimony on Gurung’s mental state at the time of the murder.

Related Stories:

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Jury selected in trial of accused cleaver killer

Jury draw starts in trial of accused meat cleaver killer

Judge denies new psych evaluation for alleged cleaver killer

Attorney general points to translator trouble in case of accused cleaver killer

Meat cleaver murder suspect found competent to stand trial

Attorney general gets new hearing in case of accused cleaver killer

Hospitalization ordered for accused cleaver killer

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Alleged cleaver killer found not competent to stand trial

Cleaver attack suspect to use insanity defense

Attorney general reinstating murder charges against suspect in deadly cleaver attack

Judge orders new mental health screening for alleged cleaver attacker

Does deadly cleaver attack suspect belong in jail or mental hospital?

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.