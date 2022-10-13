WATCH LIVE: Defense presents its case in trial of accused cleaver killer

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The defense is expected to present its case Thursday morning in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung.

Court proceedings are expected to get underway around 9 a.m. When they begin, you can watch live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Gurung is accused of using a meat cleaver to kill his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, in Burlington five years ago.

The state claims Gurung was a domestic abuser who drank too much and knew what he was doing on the day of the murder. This week, jurors heard emotional testimony from witnesses including Gurung’s mother-in-law, who he is accused of attempting to kill that same day, and police officers who were first at the scene.

The defense contends Gurung was insane at the time of the murder and can’t be held accountable for the crime. Thursday, the defense will present its case, including expert psychiatric testimony on Gurung’s mental state at the time of the murder.

Related Stories:

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Jury selected in trial of accused cleaver killer

Jury draw starts in trial of accused meat cleaver killer

Judge denies new psych evaluation for alleged cleaver killer

Attorney general points to translator trouble in case of accused cleaver killer

Meat cleaver murder suspect found competent to stand trial

Attorney general gets new hearing in case of accused cleaver killer

Hospitalization ordered for accused cleaver killer

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Alleged cleaver killer found not competent to stand trial

Cleaver attack suspect to use insanity defense

Attorney general reinstating murder charges against suspect in deadly cleaver attack

Judge orders new mental health screening for alleged cleaver attacker

Does deadly cleaver attack suspect belong in jail or mental hospital?

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police arrested a suspected fugitive on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
After months of delays, Burlington's $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking...
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a...
4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

Latest News

File Photo
Meet three of Governor Scott’s new appointees
File Photo
Massachusetts man arrested for drug trafficking after high-speed chase
File Photo
Man wanted in N.H. and U.T. arrested in South Burlington
Vermont lieutenant governor candidates Joe Benning and David Zuckerman
Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post