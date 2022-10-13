Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wind and rain will be heavy at times through the early morning on Friday. Rainfall totals could reach one to two inches with wind gusts possible between 25 and 40 miles per hour. Most of the rain and wind will have moved through by the start on the day on Friday, which should make for a reasonably nice day. Friday will start with some clouds and the chance for a few showers, east of the Green Mountains, and become partly sunny through the second half of the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday is shaping up to be the better of the two weekend days with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday with the chance of a shower or two. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Showers will be on the increase on Sunday night and into Monday. Plan on lingering showers through Tuesday. Highs through the start of the week will be in the mid to upper 50s. Colder temperatures settle in for mid week with the chance for a few mountain snowflakes on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low 50s.

