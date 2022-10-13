BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! So far, this has been a great foliage season, and the weather has been cooperating for letting us view it. But that’s going to be changing today as a round of active weather heads our way.

It will still be mild today with highs in the mid/upper 60s, but a strong frontal system will be closing in on us from the west. There is a lot of wind ahead of this approaching front, so there could be wind gusts out of the south as high as 50 mph at times today, especially the farther north you are. That will be taking a lot of those colorful leaves down.

Rain will be moving in from west to east, on and off, through the afternoon. Once we get into the evening & overnight hours, that rain will become steadier and heavier. There could be some pretty good downpours overnight which could lead to some minor flooding problems.

The front will move quickly off to the east on Friday. After a few lingering showers around daybreak, skies will be clearing out for the rest of the day. Winds will be much lighter.

The weekend will start out with a delightfully sunny Saturday. By Sunday, some clouds will be mixing in and there is a chance for a few showers.

A big chunk of cool, unsettled weather will be moving in for the start of next week. There will be a chance for showers each day into at least the middle of the week and even a few snowflakes flying around in the higher elevations.

Hang onto your hats today and be aware of any minor flooding as you head out the door on Friday. -Gary

