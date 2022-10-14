2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington

Green State Dispensary opened on Friday on Pine Street in Burlington.
Green State Dispensary opened on Friday on Pine Street in Burlington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new cannabis dispensary opened up in Burlington Friday morning.

Green State Dispensary, a Burlington-based and family-owned company opened on Pine Street. It’s one of four cannabis businesses approved by the city to operate as part of the state’s legal cannabis marketplace scheme.

The new dispensary currently has flowers, pre-rolls, gummies, and capsules. They are also growing their own cannabis and selling gardening supplies for those growing at home.

“We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to, and finally we can sell it to our customers,” said the store’s Kelsy Raap.

Ceres Collaborative dispensary on College Street in Burlington opened on October 1.

Both stores are open seven days a week.

