Analysis: Why do Millenials need more money?

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millenials need more money. That’s the finding of a new survey that found they are America’s poorest generation.

Millennials are currently between 25 and 40 years old, so they lived through the 2008 recession, soaring housing prices and college costs, and now the highest inflation since the ‘70s.

Darren Perron spoke with Christina Ubl, a partner at Clute Wealth Management, about the new survey.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
New Hampshire and Vermont authorities late Thursday were searching in a wooded area off Patchen...
Police searching S. Burlington wooded area following arrest of NH murder suspect
A man from Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Vermont.
Mass. man arrested for drug trafficking in Vt. after high-speed chase
Police arrested a suspected fugitive on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
Bennington Police say Wednesday's raid took place at an apartment on Main Street .
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

Latest News

Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater
Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades
Vt. GOP launches excess ballot reporting website
Stuart
Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald